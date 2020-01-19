Eddie George says Titans' Derrick Henry took advice to heart

"You have to show you can convert the third-and-1, fourth-and-1 consistently, that you can be the guy to set up long runs and play bully ball," George said. "We had a long conversation about that. I said, 'You have to impose your will, let them know that I'm 6-3, 250 pounds and this is the way it's going to be for the next 60 minutes. Are you willing to deal with that?' He had to treat those first- and second-quarter runs as body blows so when you get to the fourth quarter, it's a knockout punch."