Ed Reed unsure he'll play in Houston Texans' opener

Longtime Texans beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle wrote earlier this month that nobody has any clue when Ed Reed will return to the field. That includes Ed Reed.
The Houston Texans safety acknowledged Tuesday that he might not be ready for Week 1 against the San Diego Chargers after opening training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Reed underwent surgery in late April to repair a hip issue.
"I can tell you that it is close, but I can't say that it is the first game because I don't know," Reed said, per The Associated Press.
The Sideline View's John Harris watched Reed, the former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro, work on a side field last week and came away "not buying the fact that he'll be ready" to face the Chargers. Wrote Harris: "He winced when doing defensive back pedal and turn drills and didn't look comfortable doing anything other than running straight ahead."
Hip injuries are tricky, and Reed turns 35 in September. The Texans -- hoping to play deep into January -- won't unveil their biggest free-agent acquisition until he's healthy (which means plenty of snaps for rookie safety D.J. Swearinger).
Reed's return -- no matter what he says, no matter what the Texans say -- remains hazier than ever. Don't hold your breath.