Ed Reed: Tom Brady kick might have caused hip injury

Ed Reed said Tuesday he won't have an idea of his timetable on a return from hip surgery until he gets to Houston Texans training camp next month.
The bigger reveal came when the veteran safety explained how he might have injured the hip in the first place.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Reed told reporters at Texans minicamp the injury might have occurred when "a certain quarterback" kicked him during the playoffs.
After some coaxing, Reed confirmed he was talking about New England Patriots star Tom Brady, who was fined $10,000 for his leg-up slide late in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game versus the Balitmore Ravens on Jan. 20. Brady later called Reed to apologize for his actions.
Well, that's interesting. ...
Reed also made it clear he won't rush back just for the sake of getting back on the field.
"My goal is New York," he said (via the Texans' team site), referring to Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. "It's not San Diego, it's not Baltimore, it's not New England, it's not the Colts. It's New York."
As for Brady, we're sure he'll be asked if he was aware his Ty Cobb appreciation act caused significant damage. Don't be surprised if his answer rivals Belichick-on-Tebow in terms of brevity.