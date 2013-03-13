Ed Reed to visit Houston Texans on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens already have lost Ray Lewis, Dannell Ellerbe and Paul Kruger from their Super Bowl-winning defense.
Could Ed Reed be the next to leave Charm City?
The nine-time Pro Bowl safety will visit the Houston Texans on Thursday, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported.
The Texans badly wanted to re-sign safety Glover Quin but couldn't compete financially with the Detroit Lions' five-year offer. If signed to play in Wade Phillips' defense, Reed would fill the vacancy left by Quin while presumably saving salary-cap space in the trade-off.
Should Reed make it out of Houston without a contract, he has possible visits with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, CBSSports.com's Jason LaCanfora reported.
With strong safety Bernard Pollard's recent release, the Ravens already have shed one of the two veterans who reportedly played the role of an instigator in a near "mutiny" last October. Reed might not be far behind.