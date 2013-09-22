Ed Reed starts for Houston Texans against Ravens

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Reed would be active and start after recovering from offseason hip surgery. The team later confirmed Reed's status.
It's fitting that the safety's first start with the Texans came against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, at M&T Bank Stadium, where he patrolled the secondary for 11 seasons.
The Texans were deliberate when determining Reed's status. They signed the veteran for his leadership during a playoff run, not for early-season matchups.
With Ray Rice ruled out of Sunday's game, we might see Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco slinging the ball more than normal. If that becomes the case, keep an eye on Reed; he knows Flacco's tendencies well.
