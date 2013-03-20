Ed Reed signs 3-year, $15M deal with Houston Texans

"To say that we have added a player that can impact the game is an understatement. I am truly thankful," Texans general manager Rick Smith said on Friday. "It is truly a great day for our franchise."
NFL.com's Albert Breer cited a source involved in negotiations in adding that the contract will pay Reed $6 million the first year of a three-year deal worth $15 million.
Before signing his contract, the veteran safety told NFL.com's Albert Breer he planned to end his 11-season run with the Baltimore Ravens and join the Texans.
"Nothing official, but unless something changes, yes," Reed texted Breer.
In a separate text to Breer, Texans linebacker Brian Cushing wrote of playing with Reed: "Wow -- So pumped. Playing with a guy I grew up idolizing."
Reed, 34, joined a Texans defense that could use a veteran of his talent and leadership ability. The five-time All-Pro brings 61 career interceptions and 605 total tackles to the Texans and will replace Glover Quin, who signed with the Detroit Lions, in the Texans' starting lineup.
Reed spent the day with his family Wednesday before making the decision it was time to move on, according to Breer.
Upon hearing of Reed's expected move to the Texans, Ravens coach John Harbaugh texted Breer: "Ed is a great friend and player. I will always appreciate our time together, along with what we were able to accomplish."
The Ravens handled this situation in a similar manner to how they dealt with Ray Lewis before his last contract with the team, welcoming Reed to find a better deal than they could offer.
Lewis didn't find better prospects and returned. Reed did, and now he's taking his Hall of Fame resume elsewhere.