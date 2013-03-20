Around the League

Presented By

Ed Reed signs 3-year, $15M deal with Houston Texans

Published: Mar 20, 2013 at 12:00 PM

Ed Reed has joined the Houston Texans.

Hanzus: Ravens take another hit

Ed Reed is the latest defender to leave the Ravens. Dan Hanzus examines Baltimore's defense after all of the attrition. More ...

"To say that we have added a player that can impact the game is an understatement. I am truly thankful," Texans general manager Rick Smith said on Friday. "It is truly a great day for our franchise."

NFL.com's Albert Breer cited a source involved in negotiations in adding that the contract will pay Reed $6 million the first year of a three-year deal worth $15 million.

Before signing his contract, the veteran safety told NFL.com's Albert Breer he planned to end his 11-season run with the Baltimore Ravens and join the Texans.

"Nothing official, but unless something changes, yes," Reed texted Breer.

In a separate text to Breer, Texans linebacker Brian Cushing wrote of playing with Reed: "Wow -- So pumped. Playing with a guy I grew up idolizing."

Reed, 34, joined a Texans defense that could use a veteran of his talent and leadership ability. The five-time All-Pro brings 61 career interceptions and 605 total tackles to the Texans and will replace Glover Quin, who signed with the Detroit Lions, in the Texans' starting lineup.

Reed spent the day with his family Wednesday before making the decision it was time to move on, according to Breer.

Upon hearing of Reed's expected move to the Texans, Ravens coach John Harbaugh texted Breer: "Ed is a great friend and player. I will always appreciate our time together, along with what we were able to accomplish."

The Ravens handled this situation in a similar manner to how they dealt with Ray Lewis before his last contract with the team, welcoming Reed to find a better deal than they could offer.

Lewis didn't find better prospects and returned. Reed did, and now he's taking his Hall of Fame resume elsewhere.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW