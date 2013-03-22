Ed Reed signing helps Texans, but Broncos still AFC favorites

I don't think there's any doubt the Broncos are the way-too-early AFC front-runner for the Super Bowl . Yes, the Elvis Dumervil fiasco was embarrassing. But the acquisition of Wes Welker means the Broncos ' offense will be basically unstoppable this season. New England has lost a ton in the WR department -- you can't just sign Danny Amendola and say he's immediately going to give you Welker's production. Believe me, the AFC East is doing backflips over Welker's departure. Although selfishly, I'm excited to see New England unveil their new four-tight end set. Baltimore had to cut half its roster to pay Joe Flacco . Not only that, they lost three huge leaders, as well. That's a tough combination to overcome.

As for the Texans, I like the Ed Reed acquisition, because it's possible his leadership is the missing ingredient. I say "possible" because I don't know how Houston's still falling short of at least the AFC Championship Game. It's time to start throwing things up against the wall and seeing if they stick -- that's what this move is all about. It's time for the Texans to get desperate. Their window is closing. Andre Johnson deteriorates bit by bit each year, and Houston still hasn't found another WR to put opposite him and help the offense. Matt Schaub struggled down the stretch and is no longer an elite QB. Most importantly, the Colts aren't that far away from putting another 10-year stranglehold on the division. I can't say Reed put Houston over the top. He's a guy who picks his spots to make plays nowadays, which is still good, but the image of Ed Reed is greater than the all-around impact. There's a reason why his free-agent tour didn't have a lot of stops.