Ed Reed: RG3 prepared Ravens for Colin Kaepernick

NEW ORLEANS -- San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick won't be the first mobile quarterback who uses the read option to face Ed Reed and the Baltimore Ravens this season.
In Week 14 of the season, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III threw for 242 yards and one touchdown on just 26 throws in a 31-28 victory over the Ravens. Griffin was injured late in the game, but the Ravens' defense struggled against RG3.
At Tuesday's Super Bowl Media Day, Reed talked about the big difference between that December game against the Redskins and Sunday's Super Bowl XLVII matchup against the 49ers.
"We're on a better field. For all that money down in D.C. man, you'd think that field would be better. That field sucks," Reed said of the Redskins' home turf at FedExField. "That field was all mud. It was like that guy was running on water."
Reed noted that facing Kaepernick still would be a huge adjustment compared to facing Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. Kaepernick will be faster than ever on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's field turf, but the safety said the field should help out the aging Ravens defense.