Ed Reed reportedly wants around $7M per season

Nine-time Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed is coming off a season in which he earned $7.2 million from the Baltimore Ravens.
Whether it comes from the Ravens, Houston Texans or another team, Reed wants a similar annual figure in his next deal, according to The Baltimore Sun. Reed's inability to find that explains why he's still on the market one full week into free agency.
The Sun also reported Tuesday that the Texans' offer to Reed last week was in the three-year, $4 million annual range. The Houston Chronicle reported the Texans and Reed's agent remain in contact at the NFL Annual Meeting, but a deal is not close.
Eventually one team, or both, will simply move on.