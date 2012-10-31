Ed Reed questions NFL's 20K fine of Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $20,000 last week for not listing Reed on their injury report. Reed takes issue with that, considering he never missed a practice or game because of his shoulder injury.
"It wasn't a serious injury that should have been reported because I wasn't out," Reed told The Baltimore Sun. "That goes to show you about the integrity of the game and how it's changed and how they're making more decisions and fining us and taking away from football, so to say.
"They're taking money and fining you for small stuff. Anything possible they can fine for you that takes away from them, the NFL, and we are the ones who really are the NFL, the players."
Reed actually ratted out the Ravens two weeks ago when he told the media he had been playing through a torn labrum. He hadn't been on the team's injury report up to that point. Reed didn't think anything of it at the time.
The NFL has fined three teams in 2012 for not properly listing injured players.
"How can you fine somebody for something like that when nothing is being missed?" Reed said. "As years go by and I'm out of the league, I'm sure this will be brought to more people's attention, how we get treated as players, and it's not right. The CBA and the NFLPA should have probably negotiated this stuff better. They have to have a way to get their money back.
"It's crazy that we get fined the way we do."