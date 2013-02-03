Ed Reed picks off Colin Kaepernick pass; fight ensues

NEW ORLEANS -- The San Francisco 49ers played more than 21 quarters of playoff football without throwing an interception. Colin Kaepernick ended that streak in the second quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in an ugly sequence.
Kaepernick sailed a pass to Randy Moss, and it was picked off by Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed, who was roaming on the play.
Reed had been in and out of Sunday's game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a knee injury, but he looked plenty healthy on the interception.
Following the play, Ravens cornerback Corey Graham and 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley were penalized for getting into a fight that lasted well after the play.
Ravens cornerback Cary Williams had to be restrained and was lucky not to be penalized, too. It appeared Williams made contact with an official during the scrum, and a league source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that the incident will be reviewed after the game, as is the case with every possible infraction.
Super Bowl XLVII has been a little chippy thus far. And finally, Kaepernick has looked like a starting quarterback without a lot of game experience, bobbling a snap and nearly throwing an interception another time.