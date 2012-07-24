Ed Reed on time to Baltimore Ravens training camp

Like a safety creeping toward the line of scrimmage before dropping into coverage, Ed Reed will forego a holdout and report on time to Baltimore Ravens training camp.
Jeremiah: Intriguing camp battles
The word comes straight from Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who said Reed will be with the team on Wednesday, according to the team's official Twitter account.
Harbaugh said he had a "great talk" with the veteran safety, who has spent the spring and summer dropping cryptic hints about his future plans. Reed, 33, wants a contract extension from the Ravens, who appear perfectly content to let the seven-time All-Pro play out the end of the six-year, $40 million contract that he signed in 2006.
It turns out longtime teammate Ray Lewis had a better read on the situation than anyone.
Said Lewis: "Ed is Ed, and when July 25 comes up, Ed will be here and we'll be getting ready to roll."
It now appears so. The next step will be seeing if Reed puts the contract unhappiness behind him. The Ravens don't need any distractions in a Super Bowl-or-bust season.
UPDATE: Reed has reported to Ravens training camp Wednesday, according to NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.