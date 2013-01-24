Ed Reed of Baltimore Ravens: 'I'll be playing next year'

Super Bowl XLVII will be the final game for Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss possibly could go out on top as well. But don't bring up the "R" word with Ravens safety Ed Reed.
Reed made it clear this won't be his "last ride."
"I just bought a bike," Reed said.
Reed has waffled on retirement in the past, but he seems definitive here. Still, there's no guarantee that Reed will continue playing with the Ravens. Reed has done an effective job helping to prevent big plays against Denver Bronocs quarterback Peyton Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this offseason.
Reed is headed for unrestricted free agency after the season, and he would attract great interest from teams around the NFL, including the Patriots. The Ravens could use the franchise tag on Reed, but they might need to save it for quarterback Joe Flacco.
To prepare for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the Super Bowl, Reed has been watching film on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. Reed might have to help more in run support while also trying to shut down Kaepernick's deep passes up the seam.
This could be Reed's last game as a Raven. He's still one of the big keys to their defense.