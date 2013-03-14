Ed Reed lauds Houston Texans during free-agent visit

The Houston Texans are pulling out all the stops during safety Ed Reed's free-agent visit. He took owner Bob McNair's private jet to Houston and was escorted to the Texans' facility by general manager Rick Smith, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.
"This is classy, man," Reed said. "This is Southern hospitality. It's a great feeling."
The Texans have advertised Reed's visit on their Twitter account and website as if the pope was in town. You usually don't send the plan and advertise the trip so much unless you are ready to close the deal.
"It's mutual," Reed said about Houston's interest in him. "Both of us are contenders and want to get a championship, but we still have some things to work out.
"Conversations have been great, amazing. We're on the same page as far as what we need to get done."