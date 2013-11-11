Ed Reed: Houston Texans 'outplayed and outcoached'

Veteran safety Ed Reed said the Texans were "outplayed and outcoached" in their 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the team's seventh straight defeat.
"You watching the game and it ain't (a) no-brainer," he said, per the Houston Chronicle. "Certain situations, it's like we got to get off the field. We need a three-and-out. But you've also got to come on as an offense and move the ball. You can't go three-and-out and put your defense back on the field that quick. And then that (last scoring drive) that they had, I'm looking at it like guys are a little fatigued. Eventually they're going to figure out what you're doing if you're doing the same old things."
Reed played just 13 snaps as a backup, according to Pro Football Focus. He wasn't backing down from his criticism of his teammates and coaches.
Reed pointed to the Texans' failures in schemes, assignments and situational football to defend his critique.
Reed was brought in this offseason to provide veteran leadership for a playoff run. Now he's sitting on the sideline for a team whose season is spiraling.
