Ed Reed: Houston Texans' defense will cause 'trouble'

The Houston Texansrolled out the red carpet for Ed Reed on his first visit to the team. On Friday, the Texans made it clear that they don't see Reed as just another veteran signing.
"It is truly a great day for our franchise," Texans general manager Rick Smith said, emphasizing Reed's ability at making interceptions as the reason they wanted him.
McNair mentioned Reed's key role in helping the Baltimore Ravens take down the New England Patriots in the playoffs. The Texans believe Reed can make a difference against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. We're not so sure Reed is an upgrade from former Texans safety Glover Quin, but the Texans disagree.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that Reed will make $6 million in 2013. (He'll have to play well to stick around after that.)
It was strange to see Reed wearing a Texans hat, but Reed looked as comfortable as ever. He lauded the "great people" in Houston and joked with McNair about wearing the "Battle Red" of Houston. He spoke highly of the Texans' defensive front seven and made it clear that he's happy to be back in the South, near his hometown of New Orleans.
"I feel it in the weather. My mom and dad can drive right on over," Reed said with a big smile. "I came here to win a championship and help guys with whatever it may be, on and off the field."
Reed stressed how much he cared about the folks he left behind in Baltimore, knowing that he couldn't have written a better "storybook" ending to the Ravens chapter of his life.
"They can't take that away," Reed said, before later noting he couldn't wait to line up behind J.J. Watt and Brian Cushing.
"There's going to be some trouble for a lot of people to come this fall. We've got a squad, man."