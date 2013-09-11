Ed Reed given walker by Texans mate on 35th birthday

There was a walker leaning against the wall next to Ed Reed's locker Wednesday. It was the exact device your great grandmother uses to get to her recliner.
At first glance, this was a very, very bad sign for the state of Reed's surgically repaired hip. In reality, it was a gift from Houston Texans teammate Danieal Manning on Reed's 35th birthday.
Reed -- who also was presented a cake in the shape of a Hall of Fame jacket -- told the Houston Chronicle it was a "platinum" walker. In a nice bit of piling on, linebacker Brian Cushing had some fun with Reed's ever-increasing salt-and-pepper look.
While we're here, an update on Reed's health: The safety was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and remains day to day, according to Texans coach Gary Kubiak. Don't rule out Reed making his Houston debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.