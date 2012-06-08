Ed Reed expected to be present at Ravens minicamp

Reed -- as he is known to do -- backpedaled from those comments. We fully expect Reed to play next season and so does Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who told Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun on Friday that he expects the All-Pro's pretty face to be on hand when the team opens minicamp next week.
That's not all we learned from The Sun's wide-ranging chat with Bisciotti:
• Bisciotti is hopeful about a new deal for running back Ray Rice. "I think we're close enough. I think we're heading somewhere," the owner said. "He's one of best young men that we've ever had and I know it's killing him. He comes in and we haven't skipped a beat."
• Some have speculated that Joe Flacco's contract situation has been shoved to the backburner, but the owner dismissed that as "not true," saying it's a priority to extend both Rice and the team's starting quarterback before the start of the season.
•Sorry, Ochocinco, but the Ravensaren't interested in your services in 2012. They've got 12 receivers on the roster and there's no more room at the inn.