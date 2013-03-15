Ed Reed departs from Houston Texans; no deal in place

It's rare that an NFL team misses out on a high-profile signing when a private jet is involved. After hip-hop star Pitbull caused Ed Reed to cut short Thursday's meeting with the Houston Texans, the team might have lost its momentum.
A team source told NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg on Friday that Reed has left Houston without a deal. Nothing is expected to go down between the veteran safety and the Texans on Friday.
Reed texted NFL.com's Albert Breer on Friday to say that things went well, and the veteran safety called the Texans "real good people."
A source told The Baltimore Sun that interest remains "heavy" between both sides. It seems Reed is prepared to shop his offer from the Texans before finalizing a deal.
Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano all but ruled out a reunion with Reed following the LaRon Landry signing, and the San Francisco 49ers had Louis Delmas in their crosshairs before he returned to the Detroit Lions.