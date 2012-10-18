Ed Reed challenges Ravens' opponents: 'Throw at me'

Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed acknowledged Wednesday that a torn labrum in his shoulder is "maybe" affecting his play.
The five-time All-Pro is being counted on to support a Baltimore defense that lost linebacker Ray Lewis and cornerback Lardarius Webb this week to injuries. Reed insists the setback with his shoulder won't keep him off the field.
"I'm not a pitcher, man," Reed told the Ravens' official website, saying the shoulder is nothing to worry about.
Baltimore's defense has been picked at by opponents this season. It's not the purple fortress it once was, and anchoring it with a banged-up, aging safety can't work forever. Reed's answer?
"Throw at me," he said, a proposition that hasn't worked well for teams over the first 10 years of his career. He doesn't expect that to change in his 11th.
UPDATE: The Ravens didn't list Reed on their Thursday injury report, the first one released since he revealed his ailment.