Ed Reed, Cam Newton likely to be fined for separate incidents

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed likely are facing fines this week for separate incidents in their respective Sunday games, according to a source with knowledge of the process.
Reed worried that his big hit on New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz during the Ravens' 33-14 win would draw a game suspension, similar to what had been the plan with a previous suspension that eventually was overturned upon review. While Reed won't be suspended, he most likely will feel a hit to his wallet.
Newton also is expected to be fined for touching an official during a 17-6 win over the Oakland Raiders. Newton was not ejected, but he drew an 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Newton apologized afterward, and even the official said after the game that it wasn't a big deal, noting he didn't eject the quarterback because the bump wasn't "of a malicious nature."