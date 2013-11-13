Ed Reed, Baltimore Ravens not reuniting this season

Ed Reed figures to find a team interested in bringing him aboard. It's just not going to be his old team in Baltimore.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at his Wednesday news conference that the team "has no plans" to change its secondary personnel. Translation: It's not happening.
It's a telling decision. The Ravens never seemed overly interested in bringing Reed back. They signed Michael Huff in the offseason, and he's not even on the team. But they still don't believe Reed can add much in the way of veteran depth behind rookie Matt Elam and James Ihedigbo, who has been surprisingly effective.
Meanwhile, in Indianapolis:
Now Irsay is just trolling us.
UPDATE: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon that Reed officially is a free agent after clearing waivers.
But Reed won't be signing with the Colts. Rapoport also reported on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Indy won't pursue Reed, according to a source informed of the team's plans. Irsay strikes again.
