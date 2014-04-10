Ed Dickson signs contract with Carolina Panthers

The team on Thursday signed free-agent tight end Ed Dickson to a one-year deal, according to Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. The Panthers later confirmed the signing without announcing any terms.
The former Raven will compete for Carolina's No. 2 spot behind Greg Olsen, the reliable starter who has a chance to again lead the team in receptions after Steve Smith, Brandon LaFell and Ted Ginn were replaced by Jerricho Cotchery, Jason Avant and Tiquan Underwood.
Dickson is not a candidate to lead the team in anything. Asked last summer to pick up the slack for the injured Dennis Pitta as Baltimore's "move" tight end, Dickson managed just 25 grabs for 273 receiving yards and one score. He ranked sixth among his peers at the position with five drops.
No tight end in the league had a worse run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, which graded Dickson as the league's 64th tight end out of 64 eligible players. The Panthers, however, see something they like.
