Ed Dickson might be out for Baltimore Ravens' opener

Ed Dickson expressed doubt Sunday that he'll be ready when the Ravens begin defense of their Super Bowl title Sept. 5 against the Denver Broncos. Dickson suffered a partially torn hamstring in practice last week.
"I'm just working to get back to 100 percent," Dickson said, via the Carroll County Times. "Just making sure I'm 100 percent because it's those types of injuries that linger through the whole season."
Dickson's comments stand in contrast to the optimistic picture painted by Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who emphasized that the tight end would be ready for the regular season.
But a torn hamstring is, well, a torn hamstring, however slight. We knew the Dallas Clark move was no charity endeavor. Now the move makes that much more sense.