Easy to come up with worst free-agency move of last decade

I'd like to get creative here, but is it possible to not go Haynesworth? He's been in Washington two years, has collected $41 million, quit on two different coaches, and his signature moment in burgundy and gold came lying flat on his belly seemingly without a pulse as Michael Vick danced around and through the Redskins' pass rush to buy time and throw a touchdown pass. But maybe the worst thing about it? The 'Skins should've seen it coming. The Titans were more than happy to franchise Haynesworth in 2008 and guarantee they wouldn't do it again, knowing they had a perfect-storm scenario -- the big man in a contract drive with perhaps the only man who could drive him, Jim Washburn, pushing the buttons. The result: Tennessee went 13-3 with Haynesworth at his best, and Washington got conned. Badly. Then, Mike Shanahan had to live with Vinny Cerrato's mistake, which helped turn his first year in D.C. into a circus. Safe to say that the league's first $100 million defender wasn't worth the freight, or the trouble.