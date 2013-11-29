Around the League

Presented By

Earl Thomas, Jairus Byrd top list of NFL's best safeties

Published: Nov 29, 2013 at 01:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Every Thursday, Chris Wesseling rolls out the power rankings for one specific NFL position.

So far, we have ranked the top running backs, inside linebackers, outside linebackers, tight ends, defensive tackles and wide receivers, defensive ends, kick returners, running backs, linebacker duos and wide receiver duos in the league.

This week, we turn our attention back to the league's top safeties.

This is neither a fantasy football cheat sheet, nor is it an attempt to predict which players will finish with the best statistics this season. The premise is which safety I would want for the 2013 season. Although statistics, scouting reports and other factors such as durability were considered, the criteria is based primarily on game film from the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Top shelf:Earl Thomas, Jairus Byrd, T.J. Ward, Devin McCourty, Eric Berry

With a cornerback's speed, Thomas has the best range in the NFL. Coach Pete Carroll has said Thomas is as good as any safety he's seen. It's high praise from a man who has coached Ronnie Lott, Troy Polamalu, Joey Browner, Tim McDonald, Lawyer Milloy and Lonnie Young. ... Byrd is a true playmaker, specializing in forced fumbles and interceptions.

Ward has emerged as the top run-stuffing safety in the NFL. ... McCourty's transition from cornerback to safety has been a rousing success. He and Aqib Talib have been an excellent tandem in the Pats' defensive backfield. ... No safety has more combined quarterback sacks, hits and hurries than Berry.

Next level:Eric Weddle, Troy Polamalu, Donte Whitner, Glover Quin, Louis Delmas, LaRon Landry, Kam Chancellor

Weddle is the lone Pro-Bowl caliber player on a disappointing Chargers defense. ... Polamalu is enjoying a fine bounceback season, but he can still be exploited in coverage. ... Whitner's silly name change and illegal hits obscure the fact that he's a quality player. ... The Lions need upgrades at cornerback to go with their quality safety duo of Quin and Delmas. ... Landry and Chancellor are two of the position's hardest hitters.

Pro Bowl potential:Harrison Smith, Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid, Mark Barron, Johnathan Cyprien, D.J. Swearinger

Smith was making the leap as the NFL's next great safety before a turf toe injury ruined his season. ... Vaccaro has been the field general in Rob Ryan's improved Saints defense. ... Reid might actually be an upgrade on Dashon Goldson in San Francisco. ... Cyprien has struggled in coverage, but owns the highest pass rush grade of any safety in Pro Football Focus' rankings. ... Swearinger is a splash hitter with impressive range and instincts.

Solid starters:Duke Ihenacho, Antrel Rolle, Dashon Goldson, Chris Clemons, Charles Woodson, James Ihedigbo, Reggie Nelson, Steve Gregory, Barry Church, Morgan Burnett, Matt Elam

Ihenacho has looked like a difference maker at times, but needs to gain consistency. ... Goldson has been a mild disappointment in his first season with the Buccaneers. ... Woodson has played better than expected after attracting little interest on the open market. ... Ihedigbo plays like a linebacker in run support, attacking the line of scrimmage. ... Church and Burnett have struggled a bit of late after starting the season in impressive fashion.

Best of the rest:William Moore, Thomas DeCoud, Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Griffin, Bernard Pollard, Will Hill, Antoine Bethea, George Iloka, Aaron Williams, Rahim Moore, Ryan Clark, Kendrick Lewis, Michael Mitchell, Marcus Gilchrist, Ryan Mundy, Reshad Jones, Tashaun Gipson, M.D. Jennings, Yeremiah Bell, Ed Reed

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW