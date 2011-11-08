Eagles' Rodgers-Cromartie chalks up sideline rant to frustration

The offseason additions of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Nnamdi Asomugha were viewed as moves that would put the Eagles into position to own the NFC East, if not the universe.
It hasn't worked out that way, with the All-Pro Asomugha looking downright uncomfortable at stretches in Philly's defensive scheme. Meanwhile, Rodgers-Cromartie has become a focal point of the fans' rage.
Frustrations came to a boil in Monday night's 30-24 loss to the Bears, with Rodgers-Cromartie picked on all night and exposed on a 14-yard catch by Earl Bennett. To onlookers, the cornerback appeared to give up on the play.
Rodgers-Cromartie was later shown jawing on the sideline with embattled defensive coordinator Juan Castillo. The player pointed at teammates, generally unhinged, until Asomugha and Andy Reid arrived to calm him down.
"I got frustrated on a play that I should have known was coming and, instead, I did something else. So, you know, I kind of went off," Rodgers-Cromartie told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "(Shoot), I was mad, it was in the heat of the moment, (stuff) is going to happen."
Rodgers-Cromarties added: "I'm a way better corner than I'm playing."
That might be the case, but Rodgers-Cromartie's struggles perhaps best characterize Philly's intense, up-and-down season. One that's in serious danger of ending prematurely if the Eagles don't patch up their woes and live up to their preseason acclaim pronto.