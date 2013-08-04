Around the League

Eagles: Riley Cooper said he didn't know about video

Published: Aug 04, 2013 at 07:50 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday released yet another statement on Riley Cooper, their embattled wide receiver who was caught on tape making a racially insensitive comment at a Kenny Chesney concert in June.

Breer: The fallout in Philadelphia

What's the vibe like with the Eagles after the Riley Cooper incident? Albert Breer went to Philly and found a locker room divided. More ...

The statement, fairly confusing on the surface, appears to respond to a report published on CrossingBroad.com, which first posted the Cooper video last week. The website wrote Saturday that Cooper was made aware of the footage by the owner of the video "before reaching out to multiple local and national outlets."

According to CrossingBroad.com, the video was spread among a "small group of friends, several of whom contacted Cooper" over Twitter. Cooper told reporters Wednesday that the video was brought to his attention just hours before it circulated on the Internet.

The Eaglesweighed in on the matter Sunday with this:

"Riley Cooper made us aware of the tweets when the video became public. He told us that he did not know about the video. He informed us he blocked the tweets because he did not know the person nor understand the context of what that person was threatening. We promptly alerted NFL Security. This information potentially speaks to a legal issue that is a matter between Riley and the authorities. Our focus has been on Riley's words and actions."

The wording that sticks out to us? The portion about the case potentially pointing "to a legal issue that is a matter between Riley and the authorities."

Cooper was fined by the Eagles two days before he decided to step away from the team. The Eagles have excused Cooper from all team activities, but the organization has yet to wash its hands of a case that grows more bizarre by the day.

