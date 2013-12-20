Eagles QB Nick Foles docked $10K by NFL for illegal block

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has reported a handful of fines that have been handed down by the league from Week 15.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles leads off this week's roundup. Foles was hit with a $10,000 fine for an illegal peel-back block during the Eagles' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus was fined $7,875 for punching (unnecessary roughness) Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt during the Indianapolis Colts' win over Houston last Sunday.
Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley was docked $10,000 for strikingArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the knee area.
Linebacker Marcus Benard of the Cardinals was fined $15,750 for roughing the passer against the Titans.
In other news, Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy was not fined for his low hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the loss to Baltimore Monday night.