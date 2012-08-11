Eagles owner Jeff Lurie keeps control of team in divorce

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's divorce settlement ensures the 60-year-old will retain full control over the team, league sources said Saturday.
The New York Post reported this week that Lurie would hand over "a sizable chunk" of the club in the settlement, but sources said that report was overstated. A senior NFL official with direct knowledge of the settlement and Eagles ownership structure said that Lurie's ex-wife Christina owns only a small, non-voting share of the team, similar to those owned by Lurie partners Mike Michelson and Richard Green.
Lurie remains the only person with voting stock or management authority over the Eagles, according to sources, and owns a far greater percentage of his team than most NFL owners.
"There is no doubt who will own or control the Eagles going forward, and that is Jeffrey," said the senior official in an email. "Jeffrey is only 60 and will remain in control for decades. In fact, we think the Eagles will be in the Lurie family for generations because Jeffrey has been very thoughtful in how he has structured his affairs."
Lurie bought the team in 1994, and it is now worth more than $1 billion.
The couple announced their divorce to Eagles employees in early July, with a message that the split would not affect the team's day-to-day operations. Christina Lurie has led the team's philanthropic efforts for years.