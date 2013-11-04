Eagles' Nick Foles: I slowed things down in 7-TD game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles silenced his critics Sunday with a historical outing that showed off not only his arm, but the potential of Chip Kelly's offense in a 49-20 thrashing of the Oakland Raiders.
Foles flung seven touchdown passes in the win, tying a single-game NFL record.
Days after team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced the Eagles are in the hunt for a franchise passer, Foles tossed more scoring strikes in 60 minutes than Michael Vick has all season.
But is he Kelly's guy?
Kelly was asked on his weekly call with WIP-FM about the perception that he likes Foles, but doesn't love him. According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles coach responded: "You're a thousand percent wrong."
"I have 100 percent confidence I can run this offense and run it at a high level," Foles told Peter King of TheMMQB.com on Sunday night.
Foles played crisp football in a Week 6 start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only to crumble to pieces seven days later in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Raiders -- an underrated defense -- the quarterback completed 79 percent of his passes and made smart decisions.
"I slowed everything down," Foles said, per the Eagles' official website. "I just understood what we were trying to do. I wasn't trying to make too big of plays. Obviously there are going to be times where big plays need to be made, but I was trying to do what I did all week during practice and just carry that onto the field."
Vick's problematic hamstring has afforded Foles a chance to steal the show. At the very least, the second-year pro belongs in the conversation about Philly's search for that franchise passer.