Eagles' Nick Foles admits it will be tough to match 2013

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was one of the league's biggest surprises in 2013, passing for 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions over 13 games. It was the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history.
Foles understands it will be difficult -- practically impossible -- to repeat that level of efficiency. A new season represents the reset button for the third-year pro.
"All those throws that happened last year, the TDs, whatever, it does absolutely nothing," Foles said, according to Philly.com. "It probably hurts me more now than it did last year because I did it, so now you've got to do it even better.
"In my mind, I want to do even better. But I know in reality some things can happen. There could be a game where I throw two interceptions. I threw two interceptions all last season and it's like, 'Oh, gosh.' But that happens.
"Our team isn't measured by my 27-2," Foles added. "Can I be a good-enough leader to where I can make these guys better players around me to where it makes the team better and we win? Now, I might not ever reach those (statistics) again. ... I hope I do. I want to get better and I want to be a better player. But if you're just looking primarily at statistics, you might not ever."
Foles would be lucky to get out of September -- let alone the whole season -- with fewer than three interceptions. The Pro Bowl quarterback's breakout campaign will be tough to approach from a statistical standpoint, but he remains ideally set up to put up big numbers.
