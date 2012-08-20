Eagles' Michael Vick suffers rib injury, will have MRI

For the second time in two preseason games, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has been sidelined by injury.
Vick was knocked out of the Eagles' 27-17 win Monday night against the New England Patriots in the first quarter after taking a hard hit from Pats defensive end Jermaine Cunningham.
Vick stayed on the turf for several moments, clutching his left side. He stood up, only to drop back down to one knee before three Eagles trainers came onto the field.
Vick walked off under his own power, but later walked slowly toward the locker room. X-rays on Vick's ribs were negative, and the Eagles held him out of the remainder of the game.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said during a sideline interview that Vick didn't appear too hurt in the locker room at halftime.
"He was sore and bruised up a little bit," Jackson said. "He was like, 'Man I can't keep taking those hits like that.' I'm hoping we can protect him up a little better than that."
The injury came on a play-action pass on the first play of the Eagles' second offensive possession. Eagles left guard Evan Mathis got beat by the Patriots' Kyle Love, forcing Vick to shift into Cunningham's neighborhood in the collapsing pocket. Vick's deep pass fell incomplete, and Cunningham drove the quarterback into the turf. Vick was 1-of-3 passing for 5 yards and gained 5 yards on the ground in one rushing attempt.
Vick left the Eagles' first preseason game early after hitting the thumb on his throwing hand on a helmet.
Rookie Nick Foles took over for Vick on Monday and promptly was hit with a delay-of-game penalty before his first snap.