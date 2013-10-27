Eagles' Michael Vick heard hamstring 'pop'

Chip Kelly has a quarterback problem. His starter, Michael Vick, can't stay on the field. His backup Nick Foles struggled in his last start before suffering a concussion. The team's third quarterback, Matt Barkley, looks like a rookie.
Kelly admits he's "concerned" about Vick, who will undergo more tests Monday.
"I felt the same feeling that I had the first time," Vick said in reference to his first hamstring injury, which kept him out two weeks. "I don't think it's as bad, but it did pop again. ... I've never had a hamstring injury this bad."
Here are the other injuries we're tracking after the eighth Sunday of the season.
- The New England Patriots might have lost another one of their best players to a serious injury. Right tackle Sebastian Vollmer had to be carted off the field with a right leg injury that required an air cast. That's often a sign a player broke his leg.
- NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Gibson is expected to be out for the season with a torn patella tendon. Gibson was playing well for the Dolphins. It's a big loss for an uneven passing game.
- Rough news out of Detroit. Coach Jim Schwartz said that the initial diagnosis for wide receiver Ryan Broyles is a ruptured Achilles tendon. Broyles was playing after tearing his ACL twice in as many seasons.
- Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga was taken off on a cart with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. He also suffered a concussion.
- Valuable Dallas Cowboys guard Brian Waters is dealing with rib, knee and triceps injuries. It sounds like he could miss some time.
- Robert Griffin III left with a left knee injury late in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos. It didn't look too serious, as Griffin was standing on the sidelines and talking with coaches after he was examined.