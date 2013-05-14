Eagles' LeSean McCoy sued for alleged assault

LeSean McCoy is being sued by a woman who claims the star Philadelphia Eagles running back assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus, according to CourthouseNews.com.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that a source close to McCoy said he does not dispute kicking the woman off the bus, but McCoy denies the other allegations. The Eagles had no comment on the situation involving McCoy when asked by NFL.com.
New Jersey state police said Tuesday they were aware of the accusations and were investigating. Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Polite said the case remained an ongoing investigation.
The alleged incident happened the night of Dec. 18. McCoy, his bodyguard -- known as "Big John" -- and three male friends were joined by 15 women for a trip from Philadelphia to a New York nightclub.
During the ride home, "McCoy and some of the male guests began to spray the female guests, including the plaintiff, with water," the complaint stated.
The plaintiff -- identified as "Mary Roe" -- said that when she complained, McCoy ordered "Big John" to "get her." At that point, someone allegedly hit her in the face and she fell down. The hit allegedly was delivered either by McCoy, "Big John" or both men.
The woman claimed she was held down and had a beverage poured over her hair, clothes and body.
McCoy then allegedly ordered the driver of the bus to pull over. "Mary Roe" allegedly was removed from the bus and left alone on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike. She later allegedly was picked back up at the request of the other women on the bus, only to be left behind again at a turnpike rest stop.
New Jersey state police said troopers did respond that night to a call from the Thomas Edison Service Area on the turnpike. There, they met a woman who told them she had been on a Philadelphia-bound party bus when she got into a fight with a man who shoved her and made her get out of the vehicle, police said.
Troopers did not see any physical injuries on the woman, Polite said.
No other information was released by police.