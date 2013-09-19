Eagles' LeSean McCoy: I'll be 'fine' despite ankle sprain

The Philadelphia Eagles dodged a major bullet in their 26-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football."
LeSean McCoy went down with a right ankle injury in the second quarter when Chiefs linebacker Akeem Jordan landed on the back of McCoy's legs.
McCoy was in obvious pain for a couple of minutes before walking off on his own power. He then went straight to the locker room for X-rays, the Eagles announced.
McCoy, the lone Eagle able to consistently beat Chiefs defenders in the first two quarters, returned in the second half and scored on a 41-yard touchdown run.
Although McCoy finished the game with 158 yards on 20 carries, he said afterward, via the Philadelphia Daily News, that he still could feel the pain on a couple of second-half runs.