Eagles expect to face Trent Richardson on Sunday

Another day, another practice for Trent Richardson. The Cleveland Browns running back tangled with defenders again on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
"He's a heck of a football player, so that's what we're expecting," Reid told Ulrich on a conference call. "You talk about a guy that was a great college player. He's built for the NFL game, so we know with him you've got size and speed, toughness, quickness, and you better wrap him up and make sure that you tackle well with him."
"I feel like I'm ready," Richardson said, adding the only way he wouldn't play Sunday is if coach Pat Shurmur felt he wasn't ready.
Richardson was taken with the third overall draft pick to turn around a running attack that has struggled mightily in Cleveland. He's said repeatedly he wants to be remembered as the best back in Browns history -- a tall order considering Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Marion Motley played for this team. It has to start somewhere, however, and Sunday wouldn't be too soon.