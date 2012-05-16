Eagles' DeMeco Ryans 'the leader Philly didn't have'

Seeing how he's living proof that being anointed a starter in the offseason does not mean one will be when the regular season rolls around, Matthews will most likely compete with Kendricks and 2011 sixth-round pick Brian Rolle for one of the two spots flanking Ryans. Matthews added that linebackers coach Mike Caldwell wants him to learn all three linebacker spots, and he'll be looking to make an impression during organized team activities, which begin next week.