Around the League

Presented By

Eagles, Cowboys among NFC's danger-zone teams

Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 11:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

With our playoff picture page in full swing, I've started thinking about the playoffs a little earlier than usual this year. So I might as well share a few of those thoughts.

It will be a hard year to catch up in the NFC

A 3-3 record in the AFC isn't the same as 3-3 in the NFC. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to have to pass a lot of teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to make it into playoff position. This could be a season, like 2008 in the AFC, where even 11 wins doesn't guarantee you a playoff spot. Ten wins figures to be the absolute minimum.

Do the math, and you see why a team like the 2-4 Detroit Lions already are in deep trouble. They would have a much better chance at climbing out of that hole in AFC (where the schedules are much easier, too.)

The San Diego Chargers, for instance, have a great chance make the playoffs at this stage. The Chargers have two avenues to get in (division champion and wild card) and only one real competitor in the division. The 3-3 Miami Dolphins also have a great chance. That's significantly higher than NFC East teams like the Eagles, Cowboys and Washington Redskins because the AFC is not as deep.

The low seeds in the AFC are wide open

For the sake of argument, let's just say the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens get in the playoffs. They are in strong positions, and they have the talent to do so. The other three AFC playoff spots are wide open. Teams like the Tennessee Titans have a chance to dream despite being outscored by 89 points this season. The same theory holds true for the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, at least for now.

This is a good year for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get off to a slow start. It's a great year for the Dolphins to sneak into the No. 6 seed.

Texans are in a very strong position for home-field advantage

The Texans play in the worst division in football. They already are a game and a tiebreaker over the Ravens, who have all sorts of injury problems. Houston owns the tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos. The Texans have a two-game lead on the Patriots, which is a significant gap with just nine games left (their Monday night game against New England in Week 14 looms large.)

We have a ton of football left to play, but the Texans already are big favorites to nab the AFC's top seed.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW