Eagles could rely on free agency to replace LT Peters

Published: Apr 01, 2012 at 02:59 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles had a crisis dropped into their laps when they learned five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters ruptured his Achilles' tendon during a workout in Texas last week.

Peters is scheduled to have surgery on Monday and could be gone until 2013. If there was any silver lining to be found in the dreadful news, it came via the timing. With the draft still four weeks away, the Eagles have the opportunity to alter their draft strategy if they choose to.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the draft class isn't overflowing with tackles who can be instantly plugged into the starting lineup.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Daily News, NFL Network's Mike Mayock ranked the top five tackles on the board in the following order: Matt Kalil (USC), Riley Reiff (Iowa), Jonathan Martin (Stanford), Mike Adams (Ohio State) and Cordy Glenn (Georgia).

Kalil is easily the best of the group, but it's been speculated he can go as early as No. 3 to the Vikings. Barring a trade to move up, the Eagles will select 15th.

Mayock feels the Eagles would be reaching if they grabbed any of the above tackles besides Kalil.

"Reiff, Martin and Adams, all three of those guys should be drafted in the 20s, not 15," Mayock said. "I would struggle drafting any of them at 15."

The scarcity at the position perhaps explains why the Eagles brought in free agent Demetrius Bell for a visit on Saturday. Philadelphia has reportedly also reached out to two-time Pro Bowl tackle Marcus McNeill, who was released by the Chargers last month. King Dunlap was brought back on a one-year deal Friday.

