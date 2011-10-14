Eagles could face Redskins with revamped tackle duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled to protect Michael Vick with a full stable of healthy linemen this season, and now on Sunday against the Washington Redskins they might have to play with a revamped offensive tackle duo.
Vick's message clear
As expected, offensive tackle Jason Peters (hamstring) along with defensive end Trent Cole (calf) are out after they did not practice Friday, but further complicating the situation is the status of Peters' backup, King Dunlap.
Coach Andy Reid announced that Dunlap did not practice Friday because of back spasms and is questionable for Sunday's divisional game. Reid said Dunlap injured his back on the final play of Wednesday's practice during a two-minute drill.
If Dunlap is unable to play, Reid said it's likely that Winston Justice would play at right tackle and Todd Herremans would take the left side.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan announced that tight end Chris cooley (knee), wideout Anthony Armstrong (hamstring) and running back Tim Hightower were all questionable for Sunday.