Eagles' Chip Kelly: 'I wasn't confident' in jump to NFL

Kelly might be reticent to say as much so soon after the Philadelphia Eagles were bounced out of the first round of the NFL playoffs. But the Eagles went from 4-12 to 10-6, proof the coach's principles could translate on the next level.
On Monday, Kelly acknowledged he wasn't sure his approach would work when he took the Eagles job last January.
"I wasn't confident," Kelly said, via ESPN.com. "I had a system and a plan that we were going to go in, but I didn't know what the outcome was going to be until it was all finished. But I think we played sound fundamental football, and I think that's what we preach on a daily basis to our players.
"I think it's still a game of 11-on-11, and I think a lot of things we do schematically match up 11-on-11 and it's a fundamental game and I think that's what our coaches teach."
Keep an eye on the Eagles this offseason. Kelly said his offense is built around the personnel, and he has a full offseason to cultivate a roster that best fits what he likes to do. Nick Foles is The Man in Philadelphia, but don't be surprised if Kelly makes significant changes around his franchise quarterback.
Philly's offense might have a much different look by the next time we see it.