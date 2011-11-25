Eagles CB Asomugha questionable with hyperextended knee

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 03:03 AM

The knee injury sustained by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha on Thursday is not as severe as originally feared. Andy Reid told reporters during his Friday news conference that Asomugha hyperextended his left knee and is questionable for this weekend's tilt with the New England Patriots.

"He's going to continue to try to rehab it and get himself ready for the game," Reid said.

Reid said he saw the play Asomugha got hurt on, and that Asomugha felt a tweak in his knee after getting his foot caught on the Eagles' grass practice field adjacent the team's NovaCare Complex during a non-contact drill. The ninth-year pro was carted off the field and taken into the team's facility after the injury.

Reid originally thought Asomugha's diagnosis would not be as positive after seeing the play live and later reviewing the film.

"It didn't look good either way," Reid said, "but (Asomugha) was optimistic from the time he went to the MRI (exam) to the time he got back."

Reid also said Asomugha spent the duration of Friday's practice rehabbing his knee, and that he was able to put full weight on his knee 24 hours after getting hurt.

"We haven't asked him to run on it," Reid said. "He feels pretty good. ... He's doing OK."

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 10 and is questionable.

Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (ribs) missed his third practice of the week Friday and also is questionable for the Patriots game. League sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer that every indication is that Vick will not play on Sunday, with one source saying he'd be "shocked" if Vick played.

Vick did not play last week against the New York Giants, and it appears likely that Vince Young will make his second start of the season this weekend. Reid said Young has taken all of the reps with the first-team offense this week.

Wideout Jeremy Maclin is doubtful with a strained hamstring he re-aggravated during practice this week, while DeSean Jackson (foot) is probable.

Asante Samuel will start at one cornerback spot Sunday. The other healthy cornerbacks on the roster if Asomugha can't play are veteran Joselio Hanson, who has started 18 games for the 49ers and Eagles since 2003; Brandon Hughes, originally a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2009; and rookie third-round pick Curtis Marsh.

