Eagles' Cary Williams fined $15,750 for horse-collar tackle

The infraction took place on the final kickoff of the tightly contested wild-card game. Sproles broke free on the return, and the only person to beat was Williams, who managed to take him down, albeit illegally. Sproles netted 39 yards on the return, in addition to the 15-year penalty tacked on the end. That gave the Saints the ball at the Eagles' 48-yard line, down three points, with less than five minutes remaining in the playoff game.