Eagles' Brandon Graham will be popular in free agency

Similar to Jason Worilds and Everson Griffenlastoffseason, Eagles outside linebacker Brandon Graham is the out-of-nowhere edge rusher ready to cash in while forcing his team's hand.
Philadelphia's front office reportedly approached Graham's camp with a four-year contract offer late in the season, but the underutilized former first-round draft pick is excited to test his value on the open market.
Graham, 26, is now seeking a four-year deal worth roughly $30 million with $20 million in guarantees, reports CSN Philly's Geoff Mosher.
It's understandable that Graham would be aiming high in contract talks.
Although overshadowed by Connor Barwin and Trent Cole in Philadelphia, it was Graham who paced all NFL defenders last season in Pro Football Focus' Pass Rushing Productivity formula that combines sacks, hits and hurries relative to pass rushing attempts.
Graham's efficiency isn't a one-year phenomenon. Over the past three seasons, he is PFF's highest-rated edge defender per 100 snaps.
It doesn't hurt that Graham has been successful in multiple schemes, has been solid against the run, has shown a knack for forcing fumbles and is an asset on special teams.
