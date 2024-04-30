Eagles' A.J. Brown brushes off highest-paid receiver title: 'We don't play on paper'

Brown said that he hopes the new extension, which puts him under contract through the 2029 season, means he'll be retiring one day in Philly.

"When I hang my cleats up, it's gonna be in that uniform right there," he said. "… I'm not, like, ready for it to be over with, but that's the goal. I think my career took off when I got here. I went to another level. It feels right. My family's here. My girl started school again here. I got teammates, their kids, I want them to grow up together."

Since his trade from Tennessee, Brown has earned two Pro Bowl nods in two years and been named a second-team All-Pro in each campaign in Philadelphia. In 2022, he generated 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with 106 grabs for 1,456 yards and seven scores in 2023.

"This is home. This is home," Brown said. "There's going to be some good days, there's going to be some bad days, but this is home. I've been loving it. This is the best town there is, man. The support is just through the roof. Away games, home games. Away games feel like home games. ... The support system is unmatched. I'm loving it."