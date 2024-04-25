 Skip to main content
Eagles WR A.J. Brown agrees to terms on three-year, $96 million extension

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 07:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Philadelphia can stop the hand-wringing: A.J. Brown is staying for the long haul.

Brown and the Eagles have agreed on a three-year, $96 million extension, making Brown the highest-paid receiver in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The deal includes $84 million in guaranteed money -- also the highest of any receiver contract -- and will carry through the 2029 season, per Rapoport.

Brown has been an essential impact player from the moment he first stepped on a field in an Eagles uniform. Acquired via trade with the Titans -- a trade that appeared to anger former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel and created a roster hole in Tennessee that presaged the eventual firing of general manager Jon Robinson -- Brown jumped to the Eagles at the perfect time, helping them reach the Super Bowl in his first season in Philadelphia.

Brown has caught more passes in two seasons with the Eagles (194) than he did in three years with the Titans (185), racking up 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns in 34 games and earning two second-team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl nods. He became visibly frustrated in 2023, though, just as things started to fall apart with the Eagles, leading to a late-season collapse capped by a dreadful showing on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Brown eventually quelled the rumors he was unhappy in Philadelphia, calling into 94WIP in late February to address the matter and explain, "I want to be here, simple as that."

Nearly two months later, he kept his word with the extension, which will keep him with the Eagles well beyond the initial end date (2027) of his previous contract. With Jalen Hurts under contract, the tandem will be teaming up for years to come.

