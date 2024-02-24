Eagles WR A.J. Brown on rumors of unhappiness in Philly: 'I want to be here, it's simple as that'

The Eagles had a memorable start to their 2023 season, winning 10 out of their first 11 games by the end of November. Brown won NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October after contributing 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games. Hurts and Brown's connection appeared to be one of the strongest in the NFL.

However, things took a turn when the Eagles lost to the 49ers in Week 13, 42-19. The QB-WR chemistry hit a rough patch, and Brown did not record a touchdown catch in the final six games of the regular season. Brown was also inactive due to a knee injury for the Eagles' playoff loss in Tampa Bay.

With everyone on the outside looking to figure out what happened to cause Philly's collapse at the end of the season, Brown made sure to clarify that it wasn't because of issues in Hurts' and his relationship.

"You know, I think that's sort of BS. I'm not going to get into me and his relationship on the air," Brown said. "But it's total BS, you know what I'm saying. It wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren't talking about that then, so they only started talking about that when we started losing. Of course, you see friction from everybody, from the coaches, the players and from everybody. So, there you go."

Brown has previously emphasized the players' accountability for their performance on the field, as in January the three-time Pro Bowler expressed to reporters that "coaches do not play any snaps this year." Brown reiterated his message Friday and stated that he's not the kind of player who would hold a coach responsible for a disappointing end to Philly's 2023 season.

"Like I said earlier in the season or after the season, players weren't executing like I said in the interview," Brown explained. "That's what it came down to. I think the media kind of ran with the coaches like it was the coaches' fault or the coaches didn't prepare us. I never blamed the coaches, and I'm not the person to blame a coach. I'm not trying to blame anyone.

"I'm the guy that's going to look in the mirror and go challenge everyone else. It was the players not executing and that's what happened. If you look back closely, like Ike said earlier we were playing like the best team in the league. We weren't. We may have had the best record in the league, but we weren't playing like the best team in the league. It was like that all year. We were scratching away getting wins."