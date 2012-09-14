Eagles, 49ers most popular teams on 'Madden NFL 13'

"Thursday Night Football" was great. And now we know New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis will be on Sideline Island on Sunday.
But here's what truly is important: "Madden NFL 13" news. Through Week 1 of the NFL regular season, 81,516,738 games of Madden had been played online.
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were the most selected teams through Week 1, and before Thursday, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears had played 8,637 times.
In Detroit, Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson came to work bearing gifts for some of his teammates -- personalized copies of "Madden NFL 13."
"They've been asking me for it, so I just wanted to make sure they get it," Johnson, who was voted by fans to grace the cover of the game, told MLive.com.
Johnson (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday -- a huge relief to those worried about a possible Madden curse ... or their fantasy teams.