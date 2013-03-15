Dwight Freeney set to visit New England Patriots

We expect a few big names around the NFL to sign on the dotted line Friday, from Jake Long to Ed Reed to Greg Jennings. Perhaps we can throw Dwight Freeney into the mix.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Greg Jennings wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Freeney will visit the Patriots on Friday. Tom Curran of Comcast SportsNet New England first had the report (Indianapolis Colts fans might want to stop reading now).
Freeney will have company in Foxborough. We've already noted via Rapoport and NFL.com's Albert Breer that former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham also will be visiting. The Patriots have signed former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola and return man Leon Washington in free agency thus far, and now appear to be turning their attention to the defense.
Considering that young pass rushers like Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett took discounted deals, we'd guess that Freeney and Abraham won't cost much on a one-year contract ($4 million to $5 million with incentives?). The Patriots' pass rush outside of Chandler Jones remains lacking; Freeney and Abraham could both be effective if they aren't asked to play every down.
Having Freeney and Abraham in at the same time points out a beneficial fact for the Patriots in this market. They have options, and no one needs to overpay.